All hockey players tested negative for Covid-19

All the preliminary selected hockey players, who were called for the camp, have been tested negative for Covid-19 and reported this afternoon to the team's head coach for the national team's training camp at Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) in Savar.

All the players detected Covid-19 negative after testing their samples this morning at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium prior to their joining in the camp and all have reported to their head coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy at BKSP, informed Bangladesh Hockey Federation acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS.

The players would start their full fledge training under the supervision of the head coach from today morning, he added. -BSS











