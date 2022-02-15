Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2022

Massive change in Afghan squads

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Sports Reporter

Afghanistan Cricket Board on Monday announced respective squads for ODI and T20i series against Bangladesh bringing massive changes especially in the T20i squad.
Senior combatants namely Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hasan, Hasmatullah Shahidi and Navid-Ul Haque were unnamed from the T20i squad of the last World Cup while veteran Asghar Afghan is absent since he took retirement from the game after the World Cup.
Mohammad Nabi named the captain of the Afghanistan T20i squad while Hasmatullah Shahidi will captain the ODI side, from which Afghanistan have left out Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani to bring in the top-order batter Ibrahim Zardan. Qais Ahmed and Mohammad Saleem were kept as travelling reserves.
Afghanistan Cricketers already arrived in Bangladesh and are now in Sylhet for a week-long conditioning camp. During their stay in Bangladesh, they will play three ODIs followed by two T20i matches.
The five bilateral matches of two distinct formats will be arranged in two venues in Dhaka and Chattogram. The three ODIs are slated to be held on February 23, 25 and 28 will be hosted by the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram while two T20i matches are scheduled on March 3 and 5 will be taken place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
Afghanistan ODI squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmat Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Najib Zadran, Shahid Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmat Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Mailk
Travelling reserves: Qais Ahmad, Salim Safi
Afghanistan T20i squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazrat Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najib Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Azmat Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Nijat Masood, Farid Ahmad Mailk.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe future focuses all attention as PSG face Real
Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines after breaking foot
Reus strikes twice as Dortmund trim Bayern's lead
Liverpool close gap on Man City, Spurs rocked by Wolves
Luuk de Jong salvages late draw for Barca at Espanyol
All hockey players tested negative for Covid-19
Massive change in Afghan squads
Pakistan name strong squad as Australia prepare to tour


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft