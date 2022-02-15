Massive change in Afghan squads

Afghanistan Cricket Board on Monday announced respective squads for ODI and T20i series against Bangladesh bringing massive changes especially in the T20i squad.

Senior combatants namely Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Hamid Hasan, Hasmatullah Shahidi and Navid-Ul Haque were unnamed from the T20i squad of the last World Cup while veteran Asghar Afghan is absent since he took retirement from the game after the World Cup.

Mohammad Nabi named the captain of the Afghanistan T20i squad while Hasmatullah Shahidi will captain the ODI side, from which Afghanistan have left out Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani to bring in the top-order batter Ibrahim Zardan. Qais Ahmed and Mohammad Saleem were kept as travelling reserves.

Afghanistan Cricketers already arrived in Bangladesh and are now in Sylhet for a week-long conditioning camp. During their stay in Bangladesh, they will play three ODIs followed by two T20i matches.

The five bilateral matches of two distinct formats will be arranged in two venues in Dhaka and Chattogram. The three ODIs are slated to be held on February 23, 25 and 28 will be hosted by the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram while two T20i matches are scheduled on March 3 and 5 will be taken place at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Afghanistan ODI squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmat Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Najib Zadran, Shahid Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmat Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Mailk

Travelling reserves: Qais Ahmad, Salim Safi

Afghanistan T20i squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazrat Zazai, Usman Ghani, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi (c), Najib Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Azmat Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Nijat Masood, Farid Ahmad Mailk.









