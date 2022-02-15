Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan name strong squad as Australia prepare to tour

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

KARACHI, FEB 14: Babar Azam will captain a strong 16-man Pakistan squad named Wednesday to face Australia on their first tour of the South Asian nation in nearly a quarter of a century.
Ace leg-spinner Yasir Shah has been demoted to reserves for the three-Test series, which will be played in Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore beginning March 4.
Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998, declining to visit the cricket-crazed nation in the intervening years on security grounds.
Pakistan has struggled to attract foreign teams since a deadly terror attack on the touring Sri Lanka Test side in 2009.
With home internationals suspended, Pakistan were forced to play their matches abroad -- mostly in the United Arab Emirates -- before normal service was tentatively resumed in 2015.
Last year New Zealand prompted outcry when they abruptly cancelled a series in Pakistan, citing security concerns.
Spinner Shah has been Pakistan's prime match winner in recent years, taking 235 wickets in 46 Tests and anchoring Pakistan's series wins against Australia in 2014 and 2018.
Also relegated to the reserves is medium pacer Mohammad Abbas, who took 17 wickets in Pakistan's 1-0 series win over Australia in the two Tests in 2018.
Pakistan will also play three one-day internationals and a single Twenty20 match against Australia, with squads to be announced later.
Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood
Reserves: Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe future focuses all attention as PSG face Real
Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines after breaking foot
Reus strikes twice as Dortmund trim Bayern's lead
Liverpool close gap on Man City, Spurs rocked by Wolves
Luuk de Jong salvages late draw for Barca at Espanyol
All hockey players tested negative for Covid-19
Massive change in Afghan squads
Pakistan name strong squad as Australia prepare to tour


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft