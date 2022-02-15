Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

National Junior Chess begins today

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

The 40th National Junior  Chess Championships Open and Girls begins today (Tuesday) at chess federation hall-room of National Sports Council old building in the city.
Already 80 players from Dhaka city and different districts confirmed their participation in the events.
Only those, who born after January 1, 2002, will be allowed to participate in this event, organised by the Bangladesh Chess Federation. Interested players in participating have been asked to enroll their names from their respective educational institutions along with age certificate and prescribed entry fee tomorrow (Tuesday) before 1 pm at the playing venue.
The competition will be played in a nine round Swiss-league system.
A total Taka one lac prize money sixty thousand for the open section and forty thousand for the girls' section will be given in the championship.
In this regards, a press conference was held on Monday at Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) hall-room to provide all the details of the meet.
BCF's general secretary and president, FIDE Zone-3.2 Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim, BCF's joint secretary Masudur Rahman Mallick, International arbiter Haroon Or Rashid and BCF's executive member Sajal Mahmud, were among others, present in the press conference.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe future focuses all attention as PSG face Real
Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines after breaking foot
Reus strikes twice as Dortmund trim Bayern's lead
Liverpool close gap on Man City, Spurs rocked by Wolves
Luuk de Jong salvages late draw for Barca at Espanyol
All hockey players tested negative for Covid-19
Massive change in Afghan squads
Pakistan name strong squad as Australia prepare to tour


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft