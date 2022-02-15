National Junior Chess begins today

The 40th National Junior Chess Championships Open and Girls begins today (Tuesday) at chess federation hall-room of National Sports Council old building in the city.

Already 80 players from Dhaka city and different districts confirmed their participation in the events.

Only those, who born after January 1, 2002, will be allowed to participate in this event, organised by the Bangladesh Chess Federation. Interested players in participating have been asked to enroll their names from their respective educational institutions along with age certificate and prescribed entry fee tomorrow (Tuesday) before 1 pm at the playing venue.

The competition will be played in a nine round Swiss-league system.

A total Taka one lac prize money sixty thousand for the open section and forty thousand for the girls' section will be given in the championship.

In this regards, a press conference was held on Monday at Bangladesh Chess Federation (BCF) hall-room to provide all the details of the meet.

BCF's general secretary and president, FIDE Zone-3.2 Syed Shahab Uddin Shamim, BCF's joint secretary Masudur Rahman Mallick, International arbiter Haroon Or Rashid and BCF's executive member Sajal Mahmud, were among others, present in the press conference. -BSS









