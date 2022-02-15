Both matches see ties Monday



A moment of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Chittagong Abahani in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Monday at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

On the day, Chittagong Abahani came from one goal behind to force Mohammedan Sporting Club in a 1-1 match at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi. Swadhinata Krira Sangha and Uttar Baridhara Club, on the other hand, played a goalless match at Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman in Munshiganj.

In Tongi, the traditional black and white outfits took the lead in the 27th minute. Mali striker Souleymane Diabate received the ball from midfielder Shahriar Emon and overpowered a marker before taking a powerful shot to hit the net.

The port city team missed an opportunity to level the margin two minutes later. Midfielder Sohel Rana from the left side curved the ball and the only thing that winger Zahid Hossain had to do was head that down into the post yet the winger failed to do so.

But the Chattogram boys nicely equalised the margin in the 48th minute of the match. An amazing Olympic goal! That's what Chattogram defender Kamrul Islam scored for the team to level with the opponent.

As there was no goal netted in the remaining time, both the teams had to stay happy sharing points after the long whistle.

With the two matches, the third round of the league also came to an end. The fourth round will be starting from 17 February, Thursday.







