Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

TVS Bangladesh Premier League

Both matches see ties Monday

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Chittagong Abahani in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Monday at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

A moment of the match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Chittagong Abahani in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Monday at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

Both the matches of the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Monday finished ties played at different venues.
On the day, Chittagong Abahani came from one goal behind to force Mohammedan Sporting Club in a 1-1 match at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi. Swadhinata Krira Sangha and Uttar Baridhara Club, on the other hand, played a goalless match at Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman in Munshiganj.
In Tongi, the traditional black and white outfits took the lead in the 27th minute. Mali striker Souleymane Diabate received the ball from midfielder Shahriar Emon and overpowered a marker before taking a powerful shot to hit the net.
The port city team missed an opportunity to level the margin two minutes later. Midfielder Sohel Rana from the left side curved the ball and the only thing that winger Zahid Hossain had to do was head that down into the post yet the winger failed to do so.
But the Chattogram boys nicely equalised the margin in the 48th minute of the match. An amazing Olympic goal! That's what Chattogram defender Kamrul Islam scored for the team to level with the opponent.
As there was no goal netted in the remaining time, both the teams had to stay happy sharing points after the long whistle.
With the two matches, the third round of the league also came to an end. The fourth round will be starting from 17 February, Thursday.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mbappe future focuses all attention as PSG face Real
Newcastle's Trippier faces spell on sidelines after breaking foot
Reus strikes twice as Dortmund trim Bayern's lead
Liverpool close gap on Man City, Spurs rocked by Wolves
Luuk de Jong salvages late draw for Barca at Espanyol
All hockey players tested negative for Covid-19
Massive change in Afghan squads
Pakistan name strong squad as Australia prepare to tour


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft