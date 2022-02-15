Walton Chadwick slayers as Challengers eliminate Tigers



Walton Chadwick

Winning the toss Khulna invited Chattogram to bat first and got a mammoth target of 190 runs ridding on the bat of Caribbean hard-hitting Chadwick, who played a knock of unbeaten 89 off 44. The curled hair had hit seven boundaries and as many over boundaries in his 202 strike rated innings.

Earlier, Challengers lost their two wickets to post 16 runs on the board. Opener Zakir Hasan had gone for a golden duck while skipper Afif Hossain got out on three. Another Kennar Lewis however, played 39 runs' knock facing 32 balls.

Besides, Mehidy Miraz scored 36 off 30 and Shamim Hossain collected 10 off seven. Benny Howell was not out on eight.

Syed Khaled Ahmed was the leading Khulna wicket taker, who scalped two for 40 while Nabil Samad, Mahedi Hasan and Ruyel Mia took one wicket each.

Chasing 190 run's target, Chattogram lost their opener Mahedi Hasan early in the very 3rd over of the innings, who departed on two while Soumya Sarkar got out on 1. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim pairing with Andre Fletcher brought Tigers in the fight. Mushi missed a fifty for seven facing 29 balls but it was Yasir Ali who almost berthed Khulna to the victory was dismissed on 45 off 24.

Khulna needed 16 off the last over and Miraz was given to defend, who did his duty properly taking a wicket allowing eight runs though the over started with a massive six to seize the victory despite Fletcher was on strike with 80 off 58.

Miraz took two for 40 whereas Nasum Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Shoriful Islam shared one wicket apiece.

Chadwick adjudged the Player of the Match for his dazzling innings.











Walton Chadwick slaughtered for Chattogram Challengers to snatch the nail-bitter from the paws of Khulna Tigers as Challengers beat Tigers by seven runs in the Eliminator of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022 on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Winning the toss Khulna invited Chattogram to bat first and got a mammoth target of 190 runs ridding on the bat of Caribbean hard-hitting Chadwick, who played a knock of unbeaten 89 off 44. The curled hair had hit seven boundaries and as many over boundaries in his 202 strike rated innings.Earlier, Challengers lost their two wickets to post 16 runs on the board. Opener Zakir Hasan had gone for a golden duck while skipper Afif Hossain got out on three. Another Kennar Lewis however, played 39 runs' knock facing 32 balls.Besides, Mehidy Miraz scored 36 off 30 and Shamim Hossain collected 10 off seven. Benny Howell was not out on eight.Syed Khaled Ahmed was the leading Khulna wicket taker, who scalped two for 40 while Nabil Samad, Mahedi Hasan and Ruyel Mia took one wicket each.Chasing 190 run's target, Chattogram lost their opener Mahedi Hasan early in the very 3rd over of the innings, who departed on two while Soumya Sarkar got out on 1. Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim pairing with Andre Fletcher brought Tigers in the fight. Mushi missed a fifty for seven facing 29 balls but it was Yasir Ali who almost berthed Khulna to the victory was dismissed on 45 off 24.Khulna needed 16 off the last over and Miraz was given to defend, who did his duty properly taking a wicket allowing eight runs though the over started with a massive six to seize the victory despite Fletcher was on strike with 80 off 58.Miraz took two for 40 whereas Nasum Ahmed, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Shoriful Islam shared one wicket apiece.Chadwick adjudged the Player of the Match for his dazzling innings.