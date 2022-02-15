Video
Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2022

Joy, Eabadot, Nasum, Rabbi new rookies in Tigers' ODI squad

Mithun, Naim, Saifuddin, Mosaddek, Sohan, Rubel, Taijul dropped out

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Sports Reporter

(File Photo) Bangladesh's cricketers stretch during a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. photo: AFP

(File Photo) Bangladesh's cricketers stretch during a training session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. photo: AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the 15-member squad on Monday for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with massive changes.
Mohammad Mithun, Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rubel Hossain and Taijul Islam who were the Tigers' cogs in the last ODI series they played in and against Zimbabwe last year, were dropped out. With this series, Mithun had been dropped out from all the formats.
Naim Sheikh, the T20i opener, was also not proven in 50-over games while Saifuddin, Mosaddek, Sohan, Rubel had been irregular in the format in the recent years. Taijul, on the contrary, is the regular spinner, absence of who in home series is the clear indication that the Chattogram wicket will help pacers.
Meanwhile, the World Cup winning Under-19 team's opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy had been outstanding in domestic, was made his debut in T20i matches and Tests in New Zealand this year. He showed his class and carrying his form in the ongoing BPL as well before getting call for the ODI squad.
Yasir Ali Chowdhury Rabbi conversely, has been with the team for a long time and is yet to wear national cap in this particular format. Pacer Ebadot Hossain was outstanding with the red ball in New Zealand, who hauled six-for in the first Test that Bangladesh won, got immediate reward with the ODI call whereas T20i specialist spinner Nasum Ahmed's ODI call was the demand of time.
Najmul Hossain Shanto however, regained national call for one-day format once again. The ODIs, which are the part of the ICC World Cup Super League, will take place on February 23, 25 and 28 respectively at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

SQUAD
Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy.


