2 DU Profs punished for Persian exam result tampering

Two Dhaka University (DU) professors of the Persian Language and Literature Department have been punished after finding their irregularities in finalising results of students.

The punished teachers are Prof Md Abdus Sabur Khan and Prof Mohammad Bahauddin.

As per the recommendation of the Disciplinary Board and the decision of the Syndicate, they will be detached from any kind of activities related to examination for the next three years. A notification issued by the Controller of Examination of the university on Sunday said they found authenticity of the allegation of irregularities in finalising the results of the students of 3rd year 6th semester in 2017 of the Department of Persian language and literature brought against the two teachers

The punished teachers are asked to return all the bills related to the 1st and 2nd tabulation of the examination to the university treasury.