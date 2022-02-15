Video
Home Back Page

Export earnings in technology sector exceeds $1.3bn: Palak

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Monday said the country's exports earnings in the information technology sector has exceeded $1.3 billion.
"At present, the export earnings in the technology sector is $1.3 billion and the government is working to raise this earning to $5 billion by 2025," he said.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a view exchange meeting with the directors of Hi-Tech Park at Singra upazila this morning, said a press release.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has built Digital Bangladesh with her honesty, courage and prudent leadership to build Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.
Managing Director of the Park Bikarna Kumar Ghosh presided over the meeting.


