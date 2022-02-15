Jamaat leader Golam Parwar placed on 3-day remand

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar was placed on a three -day remand by a Dhaka Court on Monday in a case filed over the attack on devotees in a Jumma at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Sept 7 last year.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor passed the order after Paltan Police produced him before the court with a prayer of a 10-day remand to interrogate.

Police will question Parwar, 63, over the attack on devotees near the north gate of the mosque following Jumma prayers on Sept 7 last year.

The defense counsel Adv SM Kamaluddin prayed to the court to grant bail but the court turned down the prayer.

On the day of the incident, Khandaker Arifuzzaman, complainant of the case under the Anti-Terror Act, saw thousands of Jamaat-e-Islami, Chhatra Shibir, BNP and Hefazat-e-Islam activists led by Hefazat leader Moulana Mamunul Haque gathered for a rally, the case document said.









