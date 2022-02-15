Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dhaka to host FAO Regional Confce on Mar 8-11

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh is likely to host the 36th session of the Asia and Pacific Regional Conference (APRC36) of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) in Dhaka from March 8 to March 11 this year.
The government ministers from 46 countries in Asia and the Pacific will gather in the conference to reach consensus inter-alia on the way forward, following the damage dealt by the global pandemic to lives and livelihoods of those involved in the food and agriculture sectors in the world's most populous region.
The APRC convened by the FAO, will be hosted by the Bangladesh government in Dhaka. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will welcome delegates to the conference convened in hybrid modality.
The 46 Member Nations in Asia and the Pacific, as FAO's regional governing body will set in motion a two-year course of work for the FAO regional office and its technical specialists, through direction of a set of prioritised country and regional needs.
The APRC will be a forum to discuss current country and regional priorities and pressing issues in the region such as the impact of Covid-19, the state of agriculture, natural resources management, food security and nutrition.
It is also an opportunity to highlight examples of partnerships, innovation and digital technologies that are helping to improve food security and nutrition across the region as well as regional and global policy and regulatory matters.
According to a press release of the FAO Bangladesh, the UN body intends to reflect on these issues to understand CSO aspiration and scope out possible avenues of collaboration through a series of workshops to feed in to the 36th APRC (Dhaka, Bangladesh) discussions and complement to the statement by the spokesperson for the Civil Society Consultation.
In specific the objective will be to brief and gather inputs on regional and global policy, regulatory, programme, budget and other matters pertaining to APRC 36 with specific focus on the state of food and agriculture in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, actions to promote climate resilient agri-food systems, One Health priorities, conserving, restoring and sustainably using biodiversity for food security and nutrition, scaling up inclusive digitalization in agricultural value chains.
The conference will also consider responses to multiple longstanding and ongoing issues including the biodiversity and nutrition in the Pacific Islands, balancing the needs of people, domestic animals, wildlife, biodiversity, and ecosystems through 'One Health' approaches, in the face of limited natural resources, while addressing ongoing threats to plants or crops and animals, Fall Armyworm, African Swine Fever and Avian Influenza across the vast region will also be discussed.
Implementing the new FAO strategy on dealing with climate change and opportunities that are emerging from applications of innovation, science and digitalisation in the food and agriculture sectors to provide solutions will be discussed.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 DU Profs punished for Persian exam result tampering
Anti-govt unity very soon, says BNP
Export earnings in technology sector exceeds $1.3bn: Palak
BNP constantly spreading falsehood over EC, Search Committee: Quader
Jamaat leader Golam Parwar placed on 3-day remand
The Book Fair delayed by two weeks opens today
Dhaka to host FAO Regional Confce on Mar 8-11
Leaders seek help to save bidi industry


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft