Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 1:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Leaders seek help to save bidi industry

Published : Tuesday, 15 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231
Staff Correspondent

The leaders of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation urged an initiative to save the bidi industry to save the workers.
They made the demand from discussion meeting held at the Abdus Salam Auditorium of the National Press Club on Monday.
The speakers said, "Thousands of bidi workers, including the helpless, disadvantaged, extremely poor, physically handicapped and widows, make a living by working in the ancient labour-intensive bidi industry of the country."
But the ancient labour-intensive industry is being destroyed by the conspiracy of foreign multinational companies, they said.
"Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes on bidis. Bidi owners are being forced to close the factory as they cannot bear the tax burden," they said. As a result, the workers are unemployed and living a dehumanized life. "
General Secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Abdur Rahman was present as the chief guest. The meeting was chaired by Harik Hossain, Joint General Secretary of the Federation.
Lokman Hakim and Nazim Uddin Vice-Presidents of the Federation, organizing secretary Abdul Gafur, Publicity Secretary Shamim Islam, Executive Member Anwar Hossain, among others, spoke in the function.
The workers demanded reduction of tax on bidis in the upcoming budget, withdrawal of 10 per cent advance income tax on bidis, non-issuance of bidi factory licenses without on-the-spot inspection, action against customs authorities to curb counterfeit bidis and enactment of protection laws for workers and owners.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 DU Profs punished for Persian exam result tampering
Anti-govt unity very soon, says BNP
Export earnings in technology sector exceeds $1.3bn: Palak
BNP constantly spreading falsehood over EC, Search Committee: Quader
Jamaat leader Golam Parwar placed on 3-day remand
The Book Fair delayed by two weeks opens today
Dhaka to host FAO Regional Confce on Mar 8-11
Leaders seek help to save bidi industry


Latest News
Ukraine crisis: German Chancellor Scholz heads to Moscow
PM: Coast Guard to be modernised for new responsibilities
Israeli Prime Minister visits Bahrain for 1st time
Bangladesh pushes Canada to deport Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy
PM to open Ekushey Book Fair at 3pm
Malaysia High Court halts deportation of Khairuzzaman to Dhaka
UEFA to reward fans with 30,000 free tickets for finals
Champagne sales hit record as fizz returns with pandemic recovery
Gas supply in some Dhaka areas to remain suspended for 4 hrs
Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier to be replayed
Most Read News
West Bengal resumes incoming int'l flights from Feb 15
BUET, JU host workshop on inclusive edu in Bangladesh
Ukraine leader says NATO membership would 'ensure our security'
Child killed in Mymensingh road accident
Ukraine wants talks with Russia within 48 hrs
Hijab dispute: Indian state re-opens some schools
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Palestinian teen killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops
BNP fails to discharge its responsibility as opposition party: Hasan
Opposition chief whip Ranga's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft