Leaders seek help to save bidi industry

The leaders of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation urged an initiative to save the bidi industry to save the workers.

They made the demand from discussion meeting held at the Abdus Salam Auditorium of the National Press Club on Monday.

The speakers said, "Thousands of bidi workers, including the helpless, disadvantaged, extremely poor, physically handicapped and widows, make a living by working in the ancient labour-intensive bidi industry of the country."

But the ancient labour-intensive industry is being destroyed by the conspiracy of foreign multinational companies, they said.

"Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes on bidis. Bidi owners are being forced to close the factory as they cannot bear the tax burden," they said. As a result, the workers are unemployed and living a dehumanized life. "

General Secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Abdur Rahman was present as the chief guest. The meeting was chaired by Harik Hossain, Joint General Secretary of the Federation.

Lokman Hakim and Nazim Uddin Vice-Presidents of the Federation, organizing secretary Abdul Gafur, Publicity Secretary Shamim Islam, Executive Member Anwar Hossain, among others, spoke in the function.

The workers demanded reduction of tax on bidis in the upcoming budget, withdrawal of 10 per cent advance income tax on bidis, non-issuance of bidi factory licenses without on-the-spot inspection, action against customs authorities to curb counterfeit bidis and enactment of protection laws for workers and owners.









