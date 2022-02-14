Video
Over 5cr land documents uploaded on govt website

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

The government has already uploaded around 5.12 crores of documents of Record of Rights (RoR), Khatiyan and Porcha of the country's land owners, on its website to provide necessary online services.
The authorities concerned under the ministry are working to digitize all other documents and upload them so that the land owners can get easy services.
It would also help the government to identify the actual owners and categories of land.
Land Secretary Mostafizur Rahman on Sunday disclosed the information while addressing a programme in the ministry conference room at secretariat.
The programme was organized to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Land Ministry and Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd. (DPDC) under the Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Ministry.
Land Ministry's Additional Secretary (Field Admin) Pradip Kumar Das and DPDC Company Secretary Md. Asaduzzaman signed the MOU on behalf of their
    respective organizations.
Among others, DPDC Managing Director Bikash Dewan, senior officials of the Land Ministry and DPDC were present on the occasion.
The MoU gave utmost importance to the protection of the personal information of the landowners and electricity consumers.
Under the agreement, the Land Ministry will able to collect the information of the addresses of all electricity consumers and know what the land is actually being used for.
This would make it easier to uncover information of illegal 'out of class' use of land and land development tax evasion by verifying the class of land concerned and its actual use.
He said it was expected the actual land revenue collection of the government would increase significantly.
On the other hand, in the case of power connection, DPDC will be able to verify the information of the actual land owners under the agreement verifying the land document submitted by an individual or the copy of the submitted land deed.



