Minister’s phone talk leak to be probed: Anisul

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 247
Staff Correspondent 

Law Minister Anisul Haque said on Sunday that steps would be taken to investigate how his innocent telephone conversation with a Prime Minister's Adviser got leaked on social media.
"Of course steps will be taken to investigate the matter", he told journalists in reply to a question on the leaked phone conversation between him and the PM's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Affairs.
Earlier he handed over to the leaders of Bangladesh Bar Council a cheque of Tk. 20crore donated by the Prime Minster.
 Explaining he said "I was replying to an Adviser who asked me about a project -Info Sarkar. The project was the brainchild of PM's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy."
"A party is so much on the rocks that they are using this innocent conversation as a weapon and I feel it should not be given such importance," he said. "They have become so bankrupt," he added.
In another programme at Sonargaon Hotel in the city the Minister said the government believes that election is the main pillar of democracy.
The government is providing all assistance to the
    Election Commission for holding a free, fair and neutral election.  
He said the result of this assistance is smart ID cards, flawless voter list, Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), modern infrastructure of the EC, the Parliamentary Constituency Boundary Delimitation Act 2021, Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commission Act 2022 and a strengthened Election Commission.


