

Examinees harvest record GPA-5

The chairmen of all education boards handed over the results to Education Minister Dipu Moni around 11:50am as per the Prime Minister's direction.

After that, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the results officially from Ganabhaban joining the programme virtually.

The programme was held at the International Mother Language Institute at Segunbagicha in the city.

The pass rate in Dhaka is 96.20 per cent, in Rajshahi 97.29 per cent, in Barishal 95.76 per cent, in Cumilla 97.49 per cent, in Sylhet 94.80 per cent, in Chattogram 89.39 per cent, Dinajpur 92.43 per cent, in Mymensingh 95.71 per cent and in Jashore is 98.11 per cent.

Jashore Board witnessed

the highest pass rate in this year's HSC examination results among the nine general education boards. The pass rate of this board is 98.11 per cent.

The nine general education boards saw a combined pass rate of 95.57 per cent, the Madrasah Education Board 95.49 per cent while the Technical Education Board 92.85 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Board has topped the list with the highest number of GPA-5 achievers.

Among the examinees 59,233 students achieved GPA-5 in Dhaka Board, the highest number than that of any other boards.

Country's girls have proven their excellence in the latest HSC and equivalent exams, outshining boys in terms of pass rate.

A total of 656,165 girls sat for the HSC exams this year and 633,138 of them attained pass marks with a success rate of 96.49 per cent. On the contrary 673,580 boys out of 715,516 succeeded with a pass rate of 94.14 per cent.

Of them 189,169 students have achieved GPA-5, which is 27,362 more than the year before. Total 102,406 girls and 867,63 boys got GPA-5.

Besides a total of 1,934 educational institutions out of 9,111 achieved 100 per cent pass rate in the HSC and its equivalent examinations-2021 across the country.

Of those, 176 institutions are from Dhaka Board, 162 from Rajshahi, 75 from Cumilla, 116 from Jashore, 16 from Chattogram, 56 from Barishal, 53 from Sylhet, 53 from Dinajpur and 29 from Mymensingh while the number of the hundred percent successful institutions under Madrasa Board is 1,003.

Among the educational institutions where all have passed 736 are under nine General Education Boards while 1,003 under Madrasa Education Board and 195 under Technical and Vocational Education Board.

No student from five educational institutions came out successful in this year's HSC and equivalent examinations.

Besides, all five institutions where 100 per cent of the examinees have failed are under nine general education boards.

This year, the average pass rate in HSC and equivalent examinations is 95.26 per cent. A total of 130,6718 examinees, out of 137,1681 came out successful in the examinations in all the 11 education boards of the country.

A total of 189,169 students secured the highest grade GPA 5. Among them 178,522 examinees got GPA 5 under the nine General Education Boards 4,872 under Madrasa Education Board and 5,775 under Technical and Vocational Education Board.

Where a total of 140,3244 candidates took part in the HSC and equivalent exams from 9,183 educational institutions under 11 education boards in the country.

Among the total examinees 130,6718 students have been successful in the HSC and equivalent examinations in 2021.

A total of 137,1681 students appeared in this year's HSC and equivalent examinations.

Previously a total of 9,063 educational institutions achieved 100 per cent pass in the HSC and its equivalent exams in 2020.

The SSC and the HSC examinations of 2021 could not be held as per the schedules due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then the government decided to hold the examinations from December 2 to December 30 last year under shortened syllabuses.









