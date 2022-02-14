Covid-19 infection rate declines by 5pc over a week

Covid-19 infection rate has been relatively low over the past week. On February 6, the detection rate was 21.50 per cent which has come to 16.50 per cent at the end of the week. In such a situation, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) hopes that the educational institution will reopen by the end of this month.

Nazmul Islam, spokesperson of the DGHS, in a virtual bulletin organized by the DGHS on Sunday, expressed the department's optimism.

He said, "The number of patients identified positive has been declining for the past one week. Hospitals have more beds than patients. At present there are 4,204 vacancies in Dhaka metropolis as against 5,235 beds. There are currently 605 vacancies out of 770 ICUs. In that regard, the patient's pressure is less than the number of hospital beds. But there is no scope for complacency.

"Delta variants of Covid-19 increased patient numbers last year where Omicron is slowly taking its place," he added.

Prof Nazmul Islam further said, "According to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), 80 per cent of infected patients are infected by Omicron variants since the end of January. Similar statistics have been found in the research of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU)."

"The educational institutions are closed at the moment due to the Coronavirus situation, but we hope that the educational institutions will reopen by the end of this month," Nazmul Islam added.

He said that even if the educational institution is opened, everyone should be careful to follow the hygiene rules. The authorities will inform the students about this.







