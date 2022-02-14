Video
Monday, 14 February, 2022
Front Page

Corona claims 28 more lives

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266
Staff Correspondent

Country recorded 28 more deaths from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally now stands 28,819. Some 4,838 new cases were also detected during the time bringing the number of cases to 1,909,668.
Besides, 13,853 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing
    up the 1,678,655 and overall recovery rate at 87.90, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  14.85 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.69 per cent and the death rate at 1.51 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 30,448 samples.
Of the deceased, 20 were male and eight female. Of them, 12 were reported in Dhaka, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, two each in Chattogram and Rangpur, and one each died in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.
The cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 jumped to 106 in the country, with 37 more infections being detected till Sunday, according to GISAID, a primary source that provides open access to genomic data of coronavirus.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.8 million lives and infected over 411 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 331 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.


