Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:52 PM
Proposed names will be published today: Justice Hasan

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 293
Staff Correspondent

The Search Committee for the formation of Election Commission (EC) has decided to publish all the names proposed by different political parties and individuals for the posts of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (ECs) on the website of the Cabinet Division, which is providing secretarial assistance to the committee.
Head of the Search Committee Justice Obaidul Hasan on Sunday informed it at the beginning of the third meeting with eminent persons at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge.
Obaidul Hassan said all the names would be published on the Cabinet Division website and in the form of advertisement in mass media.
He also said that the political parties which have not yet proposed their preferred names can recommend their names by 5:00pm on Monday.
"We will accept the proposed names from political parties which have not proposed names yet to file those till Monday. However, the time has been extended for political parties only. Full list of names will be made public on Monday afternoon on the Cabinet Division website," Obaidul Hassan added.
Later, the Search Committee started discussions with the prominent citizens present at the meeting. The meeting was attended by eminent educationist Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, cultural personalities Nasiruddin Yusuf Bachchu and Golam Qudduch, Lt. Colonel (Retd) Sajjad Ali Zahir, former Additional IGP Nurul Alam, lyricist and composer Gazi Mazharul Anwar, trustee of Bangladesh Liberation War Museum Mofidul Hoque, Sujan
    Secretary Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Prof Ainun Nishat, former EC Brigadier General (Retd) M Sakhawat Hossain, economist Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Asif Munir of Prajanmo 71, Dr Nuzhat Chowdhury, Prof Muntasir Mamun, writer and journalist Shahriar Kabir and economist Tofail Ahmed.
Previous Search Committees, formed in 2013 and 2017, did not disclose proposed names despite demands from political parties. However, present committee has taken an unprecedented move to make the names public.


