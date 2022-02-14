Bodies of 3 newborns found in city

Police have recovered the bodies of three newborns from Suhrawardy Udyan and Mirpur in the city on Sunday.

Two newborn boys were found dead in an open space of Suhrawardy Udyan at 9:00am, according to Sub Inspector Shahab Uddin of Shahbagh Police Station.

Their bodies have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, SI Shahab added.

Meanwhile, Mirpur police have recovered the body of a third newborn which has also been sent to the hospital for post-mortem report, DMCH police outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia said.