Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Bodies of 3 newborns found in city

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

Police have recovered the bodies of three newborns from Suhrawardy Udyan and Mirpur in the city on Sunday.
Two newborn boys were found dead in an open space of Suhrawardy Udyan at 9:00am, according to Sub Inspector Shahab Uddin of Shahbagh Police Station.
Their bodies have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, SI Shahab added.
Meanwhile, Mirpur police have recovered the body of a third newborn which has also been sent to the hospital for post-mortem report, DMCH police outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bodies of 3 newborns found in city
Rohingya man hacked to death in Kutapalong  
Fire at Chawkbazar building doused   
One remanded for tampering 71 TV journo's photo
DUJ biannual general meet on Feb 26, union polls on Mar 25
HC stays cancellation of Zayed Khan’s BFAA candidacy
Bangladesh Juba Okya Parishad forms a human chain
Nasim blasts BNP for lies over Khaleda’s ailment, anti-politics


Latest News
ACC approves chargesheet against Lokman, Mominul
Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins Tuesday
Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products
Master plan needed to tackle climate change impact in coastal districts: Speakers
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Habibur Rahman made chief economist of Bangladesh Bank
Nabi included in ODI squad for Bangladesh series
Chattogram march to Qualifier beating Khulna
2 crushed under train in Jamalpur
Bangladesh reports 4,692 cases, 19 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
Cow smuggler allegedly shot dead by BSF
Two newborns' bodies found at Suhrawardy Udyan
28 more die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 14.85pc
Search Committee to reveal all proposed names for EC
Shakib unsold in IPL as no franchise shows interest about him
N Korea missile launches 'provocation': US, Japan, SKorea
5 UN employees kidnapped in southern Yemen
HSC, equivalent pass rate 95.26pc; 1,89,169 get GPA-5
SUST to resume classes online from Wednesday
Schools, colleges may reopen at end of February: Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft