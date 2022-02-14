Video
Rohingya man hacked to death in Kutapalong  

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Feb, 13:  An elder man of a block at Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya Upazila of Cox's Bazar has been hacked to death.
Police suspect old enmity led to the murder of 60-year old Abul Kalam at block B-W-5 of East Kutupalong-2 camp on Sunday.
The law enforcers got the names of several suspects in an initial investigation into the incident, said Md Naimul Haque, Superintendent of Police commanding the 14 Armed Police Battalion.
Kalam was admitted to the hospital of International Organization for Migration at the camp after several assailants hacked and injured him at the block. He was transferred to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital but died there in the afternoon, the officer said.
Deadly violence often rocks the camps in Cox's Bazar that are home to some 1 million Rohingya refugees with little hope of returning to their homeland in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where most have been refused citizenship and face persecution.
Gunmen shot dead Mohammad Mohib Ullah, a top civilian leader of the refugees, by suspected members of an armed group of Rohingya on September 29 in 2021 at Lombashia Rohingya camp. Mohib Ullah was widely known for working for the repatriation of the refugees.


