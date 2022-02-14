Video
Gen Shafiuddin off to Maldives on official visit

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Staff Correspondent

Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed went to Maldives on Sunday on a three-day official visit. Gen Shafiuddin is visiting the country at the invitation of the Maldives Chief of the Defence Forces Maj Gen Abdullah Shamaal.
According to Inter-Service Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) press release during the visit, Gen Shafiuddin will pay a courtesy call on Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi. He will also attend a bilateral meeting with Gen Abdullah Shamaal,
The Bangladesh Army chief will discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries' military relations during the meetings. Besides, he will exchange views with Maldives Armed Forces officials.
It is to be noted that, Gen Shafiuddin will lead a delegation of six members during the visit. Later, on February 17, he will leave Maldives for the inspection of Bangladeshi contingents on the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.



