

Former BSTI DG Dr Aziz dies

Dr Aziz, who also served as director of BCIC (Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation) died at Evercare Hospital at 8:30 pm yesterday, his family said.

He was the elder brother of former minister and Dhaka City Corporation Mayor Naziur Rahman Monzur. He also served as the managing director of Karnaphuli Paper Mills, Zia Fertiliser Factory and Sylhet Pulp & Paper Mills. He was the founding director of Bangladesh Energy Monitoring Unit.

He worked with renowned educationist and chemist Kudrat e Khuda as a researcher and initiated his career as the research officer of the BCSIR (Bangladesh Council of Scientific & Industrial Research). -UNB









