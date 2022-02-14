89.39pc pass in Ctg Board

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 13: A total of 89.39 percent students passed the HSC and equivalent examinations-2021 under Chattogram Education Board (CEB) which is 10.96 points higher than the previous year.

Out of 1,21,888 examinees, a total of 1,01,102 students passed the examination. Of them, 49,148 are male while 51,954 are female students. A total of 13,720 students got GPA (Grade Point Average) - 5 in the HSC examination under the board. Of them, 6,050 are male while 7,660 are female students.

Female students have outperformed their male counterparts in the HSC exam both in pass rate and GPA-5 under the board. The boy's pass rate is 86.89 percent while the girl's pass rate is 91.85 percent, according to results published on Sunday.









