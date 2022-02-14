Video
Monday, 14 February, 2022
Milestone College achieves 100pc pass rate with 1,829 GPA 5

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
Observer Desk

Milestone College achieved luminously remarkable results in the HSC examination under Dhaka Education Board.
This year a total of 2878 students (Bangla Medium and English Version) appeared at the HSC examination from Milestone College.
Pass rate is 100pc and total GPA-5 achieved 1829 students. A total of 2344 students appeared from Science group, Pass rate is 100pc and 1727 students got GPA-5.
A total of 332 students appeared from business studies group, Pass rate is 100pc and 71 students got GPA-5. Total 202 students appeared from humanities group, Pass rate is 100pc and 31 students got GPA-5.
About achieving good results regularly, Principal of Milestone College Lt. Colonel Mostafa Kamaluddin Bhuiyan (retd.) said, we work as planned from the first day of the academic year. Our teachers, students and parents everyone worked tirelessly.


