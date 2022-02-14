Video
‘Rotarians working to make the 4th industrial revolution a success’

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Observer Desk

Rotary Governor Barrister MutasimBillahFaruqi said that Rotarians are working for the success of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
He was speaking at a training programmeorganised by Rotary International Bangladesh at Gulshan in Dhaka on Saturday.
Rotarian Md. Zahurul Islam presided over the programme while Governor (elect) Engineer MA Wahab, former Governor KhairulAlam, Rotary Secretary General (2022-23) ArifZebtik, Rotarian Atiqur Rahman, Iqbal Sarkar and other leaders were spoke on the occasion.
The Governor said, the world now facing one crisis after another. Rotarians around the world are working to combat crisis by helping people. He said Rotary had distributed 3 million masks, treated Covid patients and working to provide food and shelter for distressed people.a


