Increasing LNG price and energy security

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) organised a virtual dialogue yesterday titled "Gas-LNG Debate in Energy Supply: Costs and Consequences of LNG Import for the Power Sector". The CPD study noted that the sharp rise in the spot LNG price led Bangladesh to buy LNG at $35.89 Metric Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) and $36.95 MMBTU for October 2021 delivery, which is around 24 times more than the locally produced gas. Reportedly, the economic cost of LNG in FY 2020-21 was Tk31.56 per cubic meter whereas the power plants only paid Tk4.45 per meter cube, leaving an additional cost burden of Tk27.08 per unit of LNG import.



It is a fact that Bangladesh's energy supply is historically dominated by natural gas--although the country's local gas production started declining by the end of the last decade. As per the estimation, the remaining gas reserve (10 Tcf) will gradually diminish over the years--one third by 2030 and zero by 2041. Despite the setbacks, the current energy supply infrastructure in the country largely depends on natural gas. In FY2020-21, gas was the 46% energy supply source as the share of gas-based power plants was 52%.



However, according to the projection of the Gas Sector Master Plan-2017, local supply would be largely unable to meet the local demand and the gap will persist till 2030. The report revealed that the gap will be the highest in 2023-24 owing to the growing demand rate compared to that of local production. In order to meet the gap in existing demand, the country shifted to import Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), yet the shortage of supply remains.



Undoubtedly, the government's attempt to adjust the shortage of gas by augmenting LNG imports is going to have significant fiscal-budgetary consequences. Since LNG is found to be one of the unpredictable energy commodities, suppliers of the long-term contracts are not showing interest in stable contractual obligations. Therefore, the increasing price trend of LNG in global markets is not likely to change.



In 2020, Bangladesh was fourteenth on the LNG import ranking. Experts opine that the country's long term target of clean energy-based power sector would be difficult to attain--unless any short to medium term alternate solution is found. Hence, Bangladesh should look for an alternative clean energy source although LNG import would be required to continue to meet the country's growing demand.



Under this circumstances Bangladesh should explore and increase gas extraction within the national boundary, as an immediate solution. Then the country should implement a short or medium term policy until the country is self sufficient in clean energy.