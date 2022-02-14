

World War III looms large around Ukraine issue



Moscow could launch an attack on Ukraine at any time, and Biden has already urged US citizens to leave Ukraine. The long-running dispute between Russia and Ukraine seems to have taken a new turn and the possibility of a new war has emerged.



Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the crisis. In 2014, Russia deployed a large number of troops on the Ukrainian border to occupy Crimea, and similarly, they deployed a large number of troops on the Ukrainian border this time.



World politics has taken a new turn today in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and international analysts believe that it is a sign of a third world war. Russia has deployed large numbers of troops in the Ukraine border and deployed a variety of military equipment, including missiles and other items, which could lead to World War III analysts say.



This conflict between Ukraine and Russia is nothing new and its seeds were sown in 2014. The long-running dispute between Russia and Ukraine seems to have taken a new turn and the possibility of a new war has emerged.



Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the crisis. In 2014, Russia deployed a large number of troops on the Ukrainian border to occupy Crimea, and similarly, they deployed a large number of troops on the Ukrainian border this time.



World politics has taken a new turn today in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and international analysts believe that it is a sign of a third world war. Russia has deployed large numbers of troops in the Ukraine border and deployed a variety of military equipment, including missiles and other items, which could lead to World War III analysts say.



Russia has already begun military exercises with neighboring Belarus, and Ukraine has accused Russia of blocking its access to the sea. Russia wants Ukraine never to join the NATO alliance and build alliances with the West. Russia has set a red line to keep Ukraine away from NATO because Ukraine was once part of the Soviet Union and Russia has been trying for a long time to prevent it from joining NATO.



The two world powers, the United States and Russia, are now at loggerheads over the Ukraine issue, and diplomatic efforts are being made to resolve the crisis. The United States has warned of possible sanctions, including economic sanctions, if Russia launches an operation in Ukraine. Ukraine now has two distinct political currents, one of which wants to be closer to Western Europe and join the NATO alliance, and the other wants to be under Russian control.



Large numbers of people in many parts of Ukraine speak Russian language and are ethnically close to Russia with cultural, social and spiritual ties. Some of the Russian-occupied territories inside Ukraine still remain, which is why Russia has always had less or more control over Ukraine. Russia is a very big country and it has a huge territory but the biggest problem of Russia is that there is no port of warm water that can keep it running all year round.

Crimean port supplies warm water to Russia all year round, so Russia does not want to lose this port. This port is the main gateway of Russia's to the Baltic Sea. In addition, Crimea has been part of Russia for about 200 years, and about 60% of its population is ethnically Russian. So if Ukraine joins the NATO alliance, Russia's control will be reduced, so Russia never wants to accept it.



Western nations, including the United States, are seeking Ukraine's accession to NATO, but Russia wants assurances that European Western nations will block NATO's accession. Russia considers Ukraine as its backyard, and Russia also believes that Western powers and the NATO alliance are trying to weaken Russia's power by controlling Ukraine.



NATO's military presence in Eastern Europe is at an all-time high, but Russia cannot accept it. Russia wants to reduce such activity. Russia has been attacked by a large number of foreign powers over the past 500 years, all of which have been carried out through the plains of northern Europe.



Therefore, Russia is never willing to accept that Ukraine should have good relations with Europe. During World War I and World War II, Germany used this route to invade Russia, so the Russia always considers this route as a threat. The break-up of the Soviet Union began around 1990, with some countries withdrawing from the Soviet Union and later joining NATO, which Russia now considers a major threat to the its security.



Russia may never have thought that the US could deploy troops on Polish soil and in the Baltic States. Ukraine is Russia's gateway to gas supplies to Europe, as major gas pipelines from Russia to various European countries pass through Ukraine, and about 40% of Russia's gas is supplied.



Ukraine is a state in Eastern Europe and the second largest state in Europe after Russia and rich in agricultural and mineral resources. At one time the country was called the bread basket of the Soviet Union.



Experts believe that the outbreak of such a war will push the whole world into a direr situation, as the whole world has been devastated by the Corona Pandemic. There is no precedent for peace anywhere in the world through war.



War only brings destruction. To end unrest on the Ukrainian border, all the world's major powers need to be united and work together to establish peace. If war breaks out on the Ukraine issue, it will cause humanitarian catastrophe, so the only solution to this problem is through diplomatic efforts. The problem can only be solved through a regional security agreement, but the big question is who will mediate. Only the conscience and well thinking of the world's powerful statesmen can solve this problem.

Majhar Mannan, Assistant Professor,

B A F Shaheen College, Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment.





















