Population growth and environmental degradation in Bangladesh

Population growth and the development patterns of "Neo-liberalism" are causing many serious environmental problems in Bangladesh. These include land degradation, water insecurity, high demand for energy, air pollution, land encroachment, loss of biodiversity, habitat destruction, urban migration, lower quality of environmental sanitation, solid wastes generation, etc.



Population pressure has imposed a relentless strain on non-renewable and conventional energy resources like fossil fuel (coal, petroleum, natural gas) and mineral resources such as iron, copper, lead, silver and gold. On the other hand, the increasing consumption of fossil fuel for domestic, industrial needs, transport has generated air pollution and health hazards particularly in cities and industrial areas.



A major challenge faced by the developing countries is that of human waste management and disposal. It is important to understand that the improvement of health is not possible without the sanitary disposal of human excreta. There are some problems with groundwater development in Bangladesh. Such as, arsenic in groundwater, excessive dissolved iron, salinity in coastal areas, and the water level is lowering due to over-exploitation of groundwater for irrigation and intensive cropping. Economically affected, socially excluded and environmentally displaced people will join in the urban area as a beggar, hotel workers, porters, day labourers, maidservants, a rickshaw pullers, petty traders etc.



The disposal of solid wastes in all the urban areas is inadequate. Household garbage, industrial wastes and infectious wastes from clinics and hospitals are all dumped in the same place. Besides, in Bangladesh, much of the problems of water logging and salinity have been attributed to the lack of maintenance of existing flood control, drainage, irrigation and poor design and planning of new infrastructure.



Agricultural land or Arable land is decreasing due to the house settlements, uncontrolled industrial development and even in forest areas, poor transport and communication systems, rudimentary institutional and technical capacity in exploring and management of energy, power, mining etc. Excavation of hills for the construction of houses and for acquiring earth for levelling land elsewhere is turning the beautiful city into a disaster zone.



Nowadays commercial cultivation has become a prevalent fact that is related to the intensive agricultural system. Forest areas are not out of intensive cultivation because of land encroachment and growing population rather forest areas are going under the suppression of commercial cultivation like tobacco, sugarcane, cotton, turmeric, groundnut, maize, teak etc.



In developing countries where there is no control on emission or where monitoring system is unable, cities are virtual gas chambers where people breathe in air polluted with high levels of lead, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, dust and different types of poisonous gases emitted from industries, construction activities and automobiles. Bangladesh is not out of those activities. The level of air pollution is highest in Dhaka followed by other major industrial cities. The incidence of air pollution is not an isolated event but is a continuous process as the sources of pollution operate throughout the year.



Water is an essential part of every plant, animal and microbial life. We can hardly live for a few days without water. It is an essential commodity not only for the development of industrial and agricultural development but also it supports ecosystem, biodiversity, economic development, community wellbeing and in cultural values.



However, in our country, the quality of water is decreasing day by day due to the large and rapidly growing population; unplanned industrial pollution; improper use of agricultural chemicals and pesticides; indiscriminate disposal of municipal, industrial and agricultural wastes enter into the inland water systems, poorly designed flood control, drainage and irrigation works, lack of adequate regulatory measures and institutional setup for proper monitoring and control etc.



Bangladesh has three types of forest ecosystems including the extensive mangrove forests in the south-western region. All these are already degraded and their area has been shrinking continuously over the years as the population continues to grow.



Besides, Bangladesh was known for its variety of fish. Fish was available everywhere and in all seasons. The main source of protein for the people of the country was fish. Population growth has led to overfishing in almost all fisheries in the country. Many species of fish are now extinct. The scenic beauty of different islands is degrading due to the overexploitation of fisheries, population growth, and unregulated tourism activities. Wetlands are used for rice production or filled up with earth for construction purposes.



Planned and unplanned human activities taking place within the urban area have profound impacts both within and outside it. The degradation in the quality of the urban environment is the consequence of these economic activities, which may affect the environment either directly or indirectly. For sustainable urban health, environmental sanitation through environmental education can play a key role.



Sustainable development will not be possible if thoughtful efforts are not made to educate people regarding the environment. The curricula of educational institutions should be premeditated to incorporate facts about the environment. To press forward awareness and to motivate people to protect the environment that sustains them, the dissemination of environmental information is needed through mass media. Environmental and social inclusion is impossible without economic development, on the other hand, economic development will not be sustainable without environmental consideration.



Regarding the large population size, we need to combine the supply of more green technologies and demand for better environmental quality (income, changes in preferences). Effective family planning, empowerment of women, creative employment generation for the poor is some of the measures for improving condition. Involving people in environment and resource management, biodiversity conservation, developing institutional and technical settings, utilizing indigenous knowledge, implementing environmental laws and policies, improving the mental faculty of people can be effective to trim down environmental degradation.

Dr Matiur Rahman: Researcher and Development Worker.

Shishir Reza: Environment Analyst & Associate Member, Bangladesh

Economic Association (BEA)









