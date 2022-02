A prisoner of Chattogram Jail died on Saturday.

He died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) after fell sick in the district jail.

The deceased was identified as Bibhutibhushan Bhoumik, 60.

Jailer Dewan Tariqul Islam said Bibhutibhushan had been suffering from various diseases.

As he fell sick at around 6pm, he was rushed to the CMCH, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at around 8:30pm.