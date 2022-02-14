Video
Cataracts of 18 patients operated at Nurun Nahar Eye Hospital

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Our Correspondent

Cataract operation going on at Nurun Nahar-Moni Charity and Eye Hospital in Fazilpur Union under Feni Sadar Upazila on Friday. photo: observer



FENI, Feb 13: Cataracts of 18 men and women were operated free of cost at Nurun Nahar-Moni Charity and Eye Hospital in Fazilpur Union under Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The operation was conducted by eye specialist and surgeon Dr. Sohel Mahmud.  Nine women and nine men have been operated.
Pathology unit was added to the hospital on the day.  
In 2015 the hospital was established by Managing Director (MD) and CEO of Shamarita Hospital in Dhaka Dr. ABM Harun.
Since the beginning, cataracts have been operated twice in a month in the hospital. Besides, treatment is available for other diseases including child disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and arthritis pain.
So far cataracts of 1,012 patients have been operated free of cost.
Coming to the hospital from Bolipara of Ramgarh Md Hanif said, "One of my eyes was operated four years back. Now I am well. Today I have come to operate the other eye. Everything is free here."


