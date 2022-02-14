Jamal Hossain Shikder

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Md Jamal Hossain Shikder, uncle of Dashmina Upazila Awami League Vice-president Alhaj Advocate Shikder Golam Mostafa and father of former general secretary of Upazila Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League Riad Hossain Opu, died as at his residence in the upazila sadar of the district at 12:45pm on Saturday. He was 54.

He had been suffering from various diseases for long.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Dashmina Government Model High School Field at 11am on Sunday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, one son, two daughters, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Nirmala Rani Saha

GOPALGANJ: Nirmala Rani Saha, mother of District Correspondent of Dainik Samakal Monoz Saha, died of old-age complications at her residence in Old Bazar area in the district town on Friday evening. She was 80.

She was cremated at Gopalganj Municipal Crematorium in the town at night.

She left behind her four sons and many well-wishers to mourn her death.







