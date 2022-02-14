Man nabbed with phensedyl at Rupganj

RUPGANJ, NARAYANGANJ, Feb 13: Police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler along with 274 bottles of phensedyl from Rupganj Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested person is Babu, 36, a resident of Meradia area in Dhaka.

A patrol team of Bhulta Police Outpost stopped a Dhaka-bound private car in the morning, and found 274 bottles of phensedyl after searching the car, said In-Charge of the outpost Mahbubur Rahman Sumon.

Later, the law enforcers arrested the accused and seized the car with the drugs.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the accused with Rupganj Police Station in this connection, the official added.









