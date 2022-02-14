Covid-19: Seven more people die, 483 more infected in 24 districts

Seven more people died of and 483 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 24 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, eight districts under Rajshahi Division and six districts under Barishal Division, in two days.

KHULNA: Six more people died of and 183 more have tested positive for the coronavirus in all 10 districts of the division in the last 24 hours till 8am on Sunday, climbing the number of infected patients 1,27,635.

With six more deaths reported here in the last 24 hours, the total fatalities from the disease reach to 829 in Khulna, followed by 801 in Kushtia, 530 in Jashore, 276 in Jhenidah, 190 in Chuadanga, 185 in Meherpur, 145 in Bagerhat, 125 in Narail and 91 each in Magura and Satkhira districts, said Khulna Divisional Director of Health Dr Monjur Morshed.

Of the total 183 new positive cases, the highest 44 were detected in Khulna followed by 31 in Kushtia, 26 in Jashore, 21 in Satkhira, 20 in Chuadanga, 16 in Meherpur, 11 in Narail, nine Jhenidah and five in Bagerhat districts.

With the new 183 detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 31,740 in Khulna, 24,776 in Jashore, 21,242 in Kushtia, 10,737 in Jhenidah, 8,225 in Satkhira, 7,817 in Bagerhat, 7,708 in Chuadanga, 5,508 in Narail, 5,278 in Meherpur and 4,604 in Magura districts.

Among the total infected people, 1,14,964 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 714 new recoveries found on Sunday morning, said Dr Monjur, adding that a total of 19,207 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 1, 28,711 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 1, 18,160 have by now been released.

RAJSHAHI: One more person died of 248 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

A sexagenarian man died at the Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Sunday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said deceased, a resident of Rajshahi District, had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 54 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 248 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division on Saturday, taking the total caseload to 1,17,337 here.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant rising trend compared to the previous day's 164.

Of the 248 new infected cases, 49 were detected in Rajshahi including 36 in the city, followed by 44 in Natore, 43 in Pabna, 33 in Bogura, 28 in Sirajganj, 26 in Chapainawabganj, 17 in Naogaon and eight in Joypurhat districts.

A total of 1,733 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 703 were from Bogura, 336 from Rajshahi including 216 in the city and 177 from Natore districts.

Among the total infected, 1,08,081 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 723 new recoveries reported here during this time, the health director added.

BARISHAL: Some 52 more people have contracted the coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

A total of 264 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 52 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 19.70 per cent.

Of the newly infected, 27 are in Barishal District including 23 in the city, five in Barguna, 11 in Bhola, eight in Patuakhali and one in Jhalakathi districts.

With this, the number of the total virus cases rose to 51,627 in the division.

A total of 685 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

On the other hand, some 129 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery counts to 46,887 in the division.









