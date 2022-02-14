Nine people killed in separate road mishaps

Nine people including a woman have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Bogura, Natore, Mymensingh, Kurigram, Gopalganj, Barishal, Satkhira and Noakhali, in two days.

BOGURA: Two people have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district in two days.

A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in the upazila on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Babu Sarder, 36, son of Taslim Sarder, a resident of Sajapur Village under Chamrul Union in the upazila.

The injured person is Alamin, 35, a resident of Bablatala area under Birkedar Union in Kahalu Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying two people hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Khanihara area on the Dupchanchia-Shibpur Road at noon, which left Babu dead on the spot and Alamin critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Critically injured Alamin was taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH).

Earlier, a teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Barik, 18, son of Bhadu Mandol, a resident of Fanshitala Barail Village in Khetlal Upazila of Joypurhat District.

The injured are Rifat, 17, and Maruf, 19.

Police and local sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Zianagar Baria Bridge area on the Dupchanchia-Akkelpur Road in the upazila in the evening, which left the trio seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Dupchanchia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Barik dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Injured Rifat and Maruf were shifted to the SZRMCH in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dupchanchia Police Station (PS) Hasan Ali confirmed the incidents.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Khalilur Rahman, 50, son of late Hezad Ali, a resident of Nurdah Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying three passengers was heading to Bonpara Bazar from Rezzak Mor in the afternoon.

At one stage, the CNG-run auto-rickshaw fell on a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Majhgaon Union Parishad Complex area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway, which left its diver Khalilur Rahman dead on the spot and three passengers injured.

The injured were rushed to Bonpara Amena Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

However, police seized the auto-rickshaw from the scene.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Mashiur Rahman confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Siraj Mia, 60, a resident of Para Bharat Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit the man when he was crossing the Gafargaon-Mymensingh Road in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there at around 8:15pm while undergoing treatment.

Gafargaon PS OC Farooq Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken after receiving complaint from the deceased's family members.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was killed in a road accident in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ruknozzaman Rokon, 48, a resident of Shaljur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle near the Dhaldanga Bazar in the afternoon, leaving its driver Rokon critically injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Bhurungamari PS OC Alamgir Hossain confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Alladi Shikder, 45, wife of Biren Shikder, a resident of Shantipur Village in the upazila.

Sindiaghat Police Outpost Inspector Abdus Salam said an easy-bike hit her when she was crossing the Gopalganj-Tekerhat Road in Botthola area at noon, leaving her seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed her to Rajoir Upazila Health Complex in Madaripur District, where she succumbed to her injuries, the official added.

BARISHAL: A college student was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ferdaus 18, a resident of Rakudia Village in Babuganj Upazila of the district. He was a student of Wazirpur Government Abul Kalam Degree College.

Gaurnadi Highway PS Inspector Sheikh Belal Hossain said Ferdaus was going to Gaurnadi at noon riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, a three-wheeler hit the motorcycle in Batajor area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the upazila, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where he succumbed to his injuries, the official added.

SATKHIRA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Assasuni Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gobinda Roy, 65, a resident of Purba Katakati Village in the upazila. He was a retired teacher of a primary school.

Quoting locals, Assasuni PS OC Mominul Islam said a truck hit Gobinda from behind when he was standing near the Holde Pota Bridge at around 9am, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after completion of an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck and detained its driver.

Taking of legal steps against the driver are under process, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Nur Mohammad, 32, son of late Shafiul Alam, a resident of Master Sarder Tek Village under Jahajmara Union in Hatiya Upazila of the district.

Chandraganj Highway PS OC Mridul Kanti Kury said Nur Mohammad was heading to Maijdi from home at night riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, a passenger-laden bus of 'Janata Paribahan' hit the motorcycle from behind in Gabua area on the Cumilla-Noakhali Highway under Eklashpur Union in Begumganj Upazila, leaving the motorcyclist dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the killer bus and brought it to the PS.

Necessary action will be taken on the basis of the complaint from the deceased's family members, the OC added.









