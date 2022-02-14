Video
100 pe pass rate in 53 colleges under DEB

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Our Correspondent

The photo shows some HSC examinees of Dinajpur Holy Land College expressing their jubilation after getting results on Sunday. photo: observer

The photo shows some HSC examinees of Dinajpur Holy Land College expressing their jubilation after getting results on Sunday. photo: observer

DINAJPUR, Feb 13: Compared to 2019, this year's result of HSC exam has been better under Dinajpur Education Board (DEB). In 2020, HSC exam was not held amid extreme level of Covid-19 situation. So auto-pass was announced.
In 2019, the pass rate was 71.78 per cent. In 2020, the number of GPA-5 holders was 14,871 against 2019's 4,049. This year's GPA-5 number stands at 15,349 including 8,117 females and 7,732 males.
This year's HSC pass rate is 92.43 per cent.   
A total of 1, 13,044 examinees of 667 colleges of Dinajpur, Rangpur, Panchagarh, Thakurgaon, Nilphamari, Gaidandha, Kurigram, and Lalmonirhat belonging to the DEB took part in the the HSC exam. Of the examinees, 56,257 are males and 56,787 female students. Of them 104,484 have passed. Three were expelled. In 2019, 55 examinees were expelled. None of seven colleges could have passed in 2019. No examinee of two colleges have passed this year. In 2019, 20 colleges recorded 100 per cent pass. This year 100 per cent pass rate was recorded in 53 colleges.
A total of 8,560 have failed this year. A total of 6,515 have failed in single subject. This information was confirmed by DEB Exam Controller Professor Md Tofazzur Rahman on Sunday noon.


