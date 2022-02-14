Video
Home Countryside

All examinees of 56 colleges under BEB pass HSC exams

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 13: All examinees of 56 colleges under Barishal Education Board (BEB) have passed HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) exam.
This information was confirmed by BEB Exam Controller Arun Kumar Gayne.
He said, examinees of 330 colleges under the BEB appeared in this year's HSC exam held through a total of 121 centres. Of these, all examinees of 56 colleges including 21 ones in the district have passed.
Hundred per cent pass rate was reported in 11 colleges in Jhalakathi District, 10 in Pirojpur, seven in Barguna, five in Bhola and two colleges in Patuakhali District. There is no college under BEB having no pass at all.
Among all districts, Barishal topped first with average 96.93 per cent pass, followed by Jhalakathi second with 96.40 per cent, Barguna third with 96.31 per cent, Pirojpur fourth with 96.15 per cent, Bhola fifth with 94.58 per cent, and Patuakhali sixth 93.46 per cent.
This year's pass rate has been topped by students of Arts Group, followed by Business Studies Group and Science Group. But the highest GPA-5 was secured by Science Group examinees. A total of 4,986 examinees from Science Group have got GPA-5, followed by 4,169 from Arts Group, and 816 from Business Studies Group.


