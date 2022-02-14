Video
Home Countryside

Speech-impaired woman electrocuted at Mathbaria

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Feb 13: A speech-impaired woman was electrocuted in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Minara Begum, 35, daughter of Rahen Uddin Hawlader, a resident of Angulkata Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said an electric trap was set at a paddy field in the area to save the crops from rat.
Minara came in contact with the live electricity there at night, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased's brother Abdul Quddus Hawlader lodged a case against the electric trap maker with Mathbaria Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Following this, police arrested two people of the area.
The arrested persons are Jafar Hawlader, 44, and Faruk Hossain, 62.
Officer-in-Charge of Mathbaria PS Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident.


