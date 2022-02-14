Video
Can give life for my brother: Priyanka

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233

NEW DELHI, Feb 13: "I can give my life for my brother and he can give his life for me," Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said today in response to the BJP's charge that there is a conflict between the siblings.
"Where is the conflict," she said, responding to reports that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the "rift" between Ms Vadra and Rahul Gandhi would bring the Congress down.
Turning the argument around with a smile, she said, "The conflict is in Yogi Ji's mind. It seems he is saying this owing to the rift in the BJP, between him, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah ji."
The Congress leader responded to the query while being seated in a helicopter on the election campaign trail.
Ms Vadra, the Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, has been at the forefront of the party's poll campaign in the politically significant state.
From political rallies to campaigns such Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon, the Congress leader has been spearheading her party's campaign as it takes on the ruling BJP and the main challenger, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party.
Last month, Ms Vadra set off speculation that she could be the party's Chief Minister candidate.
To a question on the party's choice for the post at the release of a job manifesto, Ms Vadra replied, "You can see my face everywhere, can't you?"    -NDTV



