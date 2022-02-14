Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Afghans protest US move to unfreeze $3.5b for 9/11 victims

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259

KABUL, Feb 13: Demonstrators in Afghanistan's capital on Saturday condemned President Joe Biden's order freeing up $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of America's 9/11 victims - saying the money belongs to Afghans.
Protesters who gathered outside Kabul's grand Eid Gah mosque asked America for financial compensation for the tens of thousands of Afghans killed during the last 20 years of war in Afghanistan.
Biden's order, signed Friday, allocates another $3.5 billion in Afghan assets for humanitarian aid to a trust fund to be managed by the U.N. to provide aid to Afghans. The country's economy is teetering on the brink of collapse after international money stopped coming into Afghanistan with the arrival in mid-August of the Taliban.
Afghanistan's Central Bank called on Biden to reverse his order and release the funds to it, saying in a statement Saturday that they belonged to the people of Afghanistan and not a government, party or group.
Torek Farhadi, a financial adviser to Afghanistan's former U.S.-backed government, questioned the U.N. managing Afghan Central Bank reserves. He said those funds are not meant for humanitarian aid but "to back up the country's currency, help in monetary policy and manage the country's balance of payment."
 "These reserves belong to the people of Afghanistan, not the Taliban ... Biden's decision is one-sided and does not match with international law," said Farhadi. "No other country on Earth makes such confiscation decisions about another country's reserves."
White House officials said there is no simple way to make all the frozen assets available quickly to the Afghan people.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Can give life for my brother: Priyanka
Afghans protest US move to unfreeze $3.5b for 9/11 victims
Tension as controversial Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem flashpoint
North Korea missile launches ‘provocation’: US, Japan, SKorea
Russia not worried about Western sanctions: Ambassador
Myanmar junta to free over 800 prisoners
US to reopen Solomon embassy to counter China
Johnson fears for 'security of Europe'


Latest News
ACC approves chargesheet against Lokman, Mominul
Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins Tuesday
Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products
Master plan needed to tackle climate change impact in coastal districts: Speakers
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Habibur Rahman made chief economist of Bangladesh Bank
Nabi included in ODI squad for Bangladesh series
Chattogram march to Qualifier beating Khulna
2 crushed under train in Jamalpur
Bangladesh reports 4,692 cases, 19 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
Cow smuggler allegedly shot dead by BSF
Two newborns' bodies found at Suhrawardy Udyan
28 more die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 14.85pc
Search Committee to reveal all proposed names for EC
Shakib unsold in IPL as no franchise shows interest about him
N Korea missile launches 'provocation': US, Japan, SKorea
5 UN employees kidnapped in southern Yemen
HSC, equivalent pass rate 95.26pc; 1,89,169 get GPA-5
SUST to resume classes online from Wednesday
Schools, colleges may reopen at end of February: Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft