Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia not worried about Western sanctions: Ambassador

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 302

STOCKHOLM, Feb 13: Moscow "doesn't give a shit" about the risk of Western sanctions if it were to invade Ukraine, Russia's outspoken ambassador to Sweden told a Swedish newspaper.
"Excuse my language, but we don't give a shit about all their sanctions", Viktor Tatarintsev told the Aftonbladet newspaper in an interview posted on its website late Saturday.
"We have already had so many sanctions and in that sense they've had a positive effect on our economy and agriculture," said the veteran diplomat, who speaks fluent Swedish and has been posted to the Scandinavian country four times.
"We are more self-sufficient and have been able to increase our exports. We have no Italian or Swiss cheeses, but we've learned to make just as good Russian cheeses using Italian and Swiss recipes", he said.
"New sanctions are nothing positive but not as bad as the West makes it sound", he added. Tatarintsev accused the West of not understanding the Russian mentality.
"The more the West pushes Russia, the stronger the Russian response will be," he said.
The diplomat's comments come as Western nations fear Moscow is preparing an invasion of Ukraine, having nearly surrounded its western neighbour with more than 100,000 troops.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Can give life for my brother: Priyanka
Afghans protest US move to unfreeze $3.5b for 9/11 victims
Tension as controversial Israeli lawmaker visits Jerusalem flashpoint
North Korea missile launches ‘provocation’: US, Japan, SKorea
Russia not worried about Western sanctions: Ambassador
Myanmar junta to free over 800 prisoners
US to reopen Solomon embassy to counter China
Johnson fears for 'security of Europe'


Latest News
ACC approves chargesheet against Lokman, Mominul
Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins Tuesday
Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products
Master plan needed to tackle climate change impact in coastal districts: Speakers
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Habibur Rahman made chief economist of Bangladesh Bank
Nabi included in ODI squad for Bangladesh series
Chattogram march to Qualifier beating Khulna
2 crushed under train in Jamalpur
Bangladesh reports 4,692 cases, 19 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
Cow smuggler allegedly shot dead by BSF
Two newborns' bodies found at Suhrawardy Udyan
28 more die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 14.85pc
Search Committee to reveal all proposed names for EC
Shakib unsold in IPL as no franchise shows interest about him
N Korea missile launches 'provocation': US, Japan, SKorea
5 UN employees kidnapped in southern Yemen
HSC, equivalent pass rate 95.26pc; 1,89,169 get GPA-5
SUST to resume classes online from Wednesday
Schools, colleges may reopen at end of February: Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft