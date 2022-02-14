Barishal, Comilla to play 1st qualifier today

The play-off stage of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022 will kick start today with the Eliminator between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers while Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians will engage in the 1st qualifier.

The Eliminator will commence at 12:30pm and the Qualifier will begin at 5:30pm. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host both the matches.

Both Challengers and Tigers had to sweat over to ensure top-four and had to wait till the last group round match. Both the sides won five matches against as many defeats respectively. Chattogram defeated Khulna in the first group round meet by 26 runs while Khulna won by six wickets during second face-off.

The 2nd leading scorer of the event Will Jacks will definitely claim the spotlight for Chattogram. Besides, Benny Howell, skipper Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain and Mehidy Miraz are the frontline performer for CCs. Mushfiqur Rahim on the contrary, is leading Tigers from the front. Sri Lankan recruit Thisara Perera, Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza, local star Soumya Sarkar are the key KTs player in the even-steven clash today.

Meanwhile, Barishal, the table toppers won seven off 10 matches and shared points in one game due to drizzling while Victorians had six wins and one shared point. Both the sides are buoyant to secure the final as the first team. Losers of the Qualifier however, will get one more chance to play final since they will take on the winners of the Eliminator in the 2nd Qualifier on February 16.

Shakib Al Hasan led Barishal is full of stars including Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Nujeeb Ur Rahman. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nayeem Hasan and Nurul Hasan Shohan are among the local consistent performer for FBs.

Moeen Ali, Faf Du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sunil Narine among the overseas players are the proven Victorians' game changers alongside local game makers like skipper Imrul Kayes, Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman.

The winning side will confirm their spot for the grand finale of the event slated for February 18. The winning side of the 2nd qualifier on February 16 will be 2nd title claimant of the event.









