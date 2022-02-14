Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu BPL 2022

Barishal, Comilla to play 1st qualifier today

Khulna, Chattogram meet in eliminator

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Sports Reporter

The play-off stage of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022 will kick start today with the Eliminator between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers while Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians will engage in the 1st qualifier.
The Eliminator will commence at 12:30pm and the Qualifier will begin at 5:30pm. Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur will host both the matches.
Both Challengers and Tigers had to sweat over to ensure top-four and had to wait till the last group round match. Both the sides won five matches against as many defeats respectively. Chattogram defeated Khulna in the first group round meet by 26 runs while Khulna won by six wickets during second face-off.
The 2nd leading scorer of the event Will Jacks will definitely claim the spotlight for Chattogram. Besides, Benny Howell, skipper Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain and Mehidy Miraz are the frontline performer for CCs. Mushfiqur Rahim on the contrary, is leading Tigers from the front. Sri Lankan recruit Thisara Perera, Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza, local star Soumya Sarkar are the key KTs player in the even-steven clash today.
Meanwhile, Barishal, the table toppers won seven off 10 matches and shared points in one game due to drizzling while Victorians had six wins and one shared point. Both the sides are buoyant to secure the final as the first team. Losers of the Qualifier however, will get one more chance to play final since they will take on the winners of the Eliminator in the 2nd Qualifier on February 16.
Shakib Al Hasan led Barishal is full of stars including Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Nujeeb Ur Rahman. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nayeem Hasan and Nurul Hasan Shohan are among the local consistent performer for FBs.
Moeen Ali, Faf Du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sunil Narine among the overseas players are the proven Victorians' game changers alongside local game makers like skipper Imrul Kayes, Liton Das and Mustafizur Rahman.
The winning side will confirm their spot for the grand finale of the event slated for February 18. The winning side of the 2nd qualifier on February 16 will be 2nd title claimant of the event.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sterling hat-trick extends Manchester City lead
Australia beat Sri Lanka after super over drama in 2nd T20
Barishal, Comilla to play 1st qualifier today
BOA beginning player selection for eSports discipline
DMCB hands over sponsor money to BHF
Sheikh Russel KC register 1st win in BPL
Abahani earn second win as Dorielton scores hat-trick
Spectators allowed entering into stadium for BPL


Latest News
ACC approves chargesheet against Lokman, Mominul
Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins Tuesday
Body Shop introduces new Vitamin E products
Master plan needed to tackle climate change impact in coastal districts: Speakers
Children aged 12-17 to get vaccine without any document
Habibur Rahman made chief economist of Bangladesh Bank
Nabi included in ODI squad for Bangladesh series
Chattogram march to Qualifier beating Khulna
2 crushed under train in Jamalpur
Bangladesh reports 4,692 cases, 19 deaths from Covid
Most Read News
Cow smuggler allegedly shot dead by BSF
Two newborns' bodies found at Suhrawardy Udyan
28 more die of Covid, positivity rate drops to 14.85pc
Search Committee to reveal all proposed names for EC
Shakib unsold in IPL as no franchise shows interest about him
N Korea missile launches 'provocation': US, Japan, SKorea
5 UN employees kidnapped in southern Yemen
HSC, equivalent pass rate 95.26pc; 1,89,169 get GPA-5
SUST to resume classes online from Wednesday
Schools, colleges may reopen at end of February: Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft