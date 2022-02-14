Video
Home Sports

2022 Asian Games

BOA beginning player selection for eSports discipline

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) is planning to pick two players to represent the country in the eSports discipline of the upcoming 2022 Asian Games and the registration for the selection is beginning tomorrow (Tuesday).
Beginning on Tuesday, the registration will continue till 25 February. The registered players will have to face other challenges in an open qualifier from 1 to 15 March while the Quarterfinals will be played from 18 to 26 March and the Semifinals are to be played from 29 and 30 March. The final will be played on 31 March.
The players will have to pay Taka 500 to register through a link provided by the National Olympic Committee of Bangladesh timely.
Although the eSports discipline of Asiad included eight sporting events, Bangladesh is planning to participate in only two sports including EA Sports FIFA branded Soccer Game and Hearthstone Street Fighter.
Since the eSports discipline in Bangladesh is yet to get an affiliated association, BOA is working with the ad-hoc committee of eSports to pick the two best players from the country for the 2022 Asiad.
In this regard, a press meet was held at the BOA Dutch-Bangla Auditorium in Dhaka on Sunday. There, the BOA acting Secretary General of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Ashikur Rahman Miku, BOA eSports ad-hoc committee President Arefa Parvin Taposhi and other officials disclose the related information to the media.







