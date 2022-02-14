DMCB hands over sponsor money to BHF

Men's AHF Cup HockeyThe sponsor of the Bangladesh National Hockey Team for the upcoming Men's AHF Cup Hockey the Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd handed over a check of Taka 5,000,000 to Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) on Sunday.

Group Captain (Retd) Abu Zafar Chowdhury, GD(P), psc, the chairperson of the Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Ltd on behalf of his bank handed over the check to the President of BHF and the Chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP, nswc, fawc, psc at a check handover programme on the day at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

Mr Abu Zafar Chowdhury said, "I was told that Bangladesh national hockey team was eying the third place in the Men's AHF Cup and the boys would need a sponsor for everything. That's why we came forward. But I would like to be with the federation as well if the team wants to place first.

The Men's AHF Cup Hockey is to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from 11 March.









