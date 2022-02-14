Sheikh Russel KC register 1st win in BPL

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra recorded their first victory in the ongoing TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football defeating Saif Sporting Club by a solitary goal held on Sunday at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

With the day's win, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra raised their tally to five points from three matches while Saif Sporting Club, who suffered their first defeat in the league, remained at their previous credit of six points playing the same number of outings.

In the proceeding, both the teams launched attacks and counter attacks in the beginning of the match, but failed to take the lead.

Sheikh Russel's best moment came in the 39th minute which they did not mistake to utilize the opportunity. Referee awarded a spot kick in favor of Sheikh Russel in the 39th minute and their Kyrgyzstan defender Aizar Akmatov made no mistake to convert the spot kick.

After the breather, Saif SC tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match, but they failed to score any lacks of proper finishing.

Earlier, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited in their opening match and again split point with Chittagong Abahani Limited playing to a 1-1 goal draw in their second match of the league.

On the other hand, Saif SC got off to a winning start in the league beating Bangladesh Police Football Club by 1-0 goal and defeated Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society by 3-1 goals in their second match of the league. -BSS





