Abahani earn second win as Dorielton scores hat-trick



A crucial moment of the match between Abahani Limited, Dhaka and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in a third round match of the TVS Bangladesh Premier League Football held on Sunday at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur. photo: BFF

With the day's win, Abahani Limited secured seven points from three matches while Rahmatganj MFS yet to open their account playing the same number of matches.

In the day's match, Dorielton scored hat-trick with all the three goals for Abahani Limited. All the three goals came in the first half.

Dorielton, who rescued Abahani in the last match against Bangladesh Police Football Club scoring a crucial goal in the dying moment of the match, put his side ahead in the 40th minute.

He doubled the lead scoring his scored goal in the 43rd minute and completed his hat-trick scoring the third goal in the 46+1st minute of the match.

After the breather, Rahmatganj, however, tried heart and soul to reduce the margin but they failed to score any lack of proper finishing.

Abahani Limited, completely dominated the proceeding, especially in the first half, and notched their deserving victory on the day while Rahmatganj were totally off-colored.

Earlier, Abahani Limited beat Muktijoddha by 1-0 goal in their opening match and played out to a 1-1 goal draw in their second match of the league while the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society lost to Chittagong Abahani by 1-2 goal in their opening match and suffered a 1-3 goal defeat to Saif Sporting Club in their second match of the league.

Monday's matches:

Chittagong Abahani Limited vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at the same venue while Uttar Baridhara Club vs Swadhinata Krira Sangha at Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj. -BSS









