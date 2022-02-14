Video
Monday, 14 February, 2022, 7:48 PM
Spectators allowed entering into stadium for BPL

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to open the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket (SBNCS) stadium for the spectators on a limited scale.
The spectators now can watch the playoff matches and the final of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) from the stadium.
BCB Media and Communications Committee Chairman Tanvir Titu said a total of three or four thousand spectators will be allowed to enter into the stadium.
But the general people do not have the opportunity to watch the game. All tickets will go to the people involved with the BPL franchisees.
"The franchisees who are playing in the BPL and those who are involved will get the tickets. They can give the tickets to the people on a complimentary basis. Three to four thousand visitors can see the game by maintaining social distance in the field," he said on Sunday.
"We will give the tickets to franchisees and the stakeholders. Maximum four thousand and minimum three thousand and all tickets will be complimentary. Considering the Covid situation, we can't open the stadium for all," he added.
Todays Matches:
Khulna Tigers will take on Chattogram Challengers in the Eliminator game while later at night, Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians will lock horns in the first qualifier game.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

