Guests in Sylhet for conditioning camp



Afghanistan cricket reached Bangladesh on Saturday night. photo:: screenshot

Visitors arrived at Hazarat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday night and flew to Sylhet on the following day morning by a local flight.

The two key cogs in the Afghan tent Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi however, didn't travel with the team since they are engaged in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Rashid is representing Lahore Qalandars in the PSL while Nabi is playing for Karachi Kings. Both of them possibly will join in the national tent after February 19.

Meanwhile, the right-armed turner Mujeebur Rahman is already in Bangladesh to play for Fortune Barishal, will be part of Afghanistan squad in Bangladesh after the BPL final on February 18, if Barishal qualify to the final.

Besdides, Mohammad Shahzad, Qais Ahmed and Azmaitullah Omarzai are some other Afghan players now in Bangladesh to play in BPL.

The five bilateral matches of two distinct formats will be arranged in three venues in Dhaka and Chattogram. The three ODIs are slated to be held on February 23, 25 and 28 while two T20i matches are scheduled on March 3

and 5.

Tigers will fly for South Africa soon after their home series against Afghanistan.







