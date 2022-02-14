Video
DMP ensures adequate security at Ekushey Book Fair

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Staff Correspondent

Adequate measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security ahead of Ekushey Book Fair, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam.
"Book fair is a festival like Pahela Baishakh and ensuring security at the fair is one of the major responsibilities of DMP," he said while talking to reporters over the overall security measures at Suhrawardy Uddyan on Sunday.
This year security will be tightened at book fair premises, Shaheed Minar to Shahbag and Nilkhet and primary checking teams will be deployed in the areas, said the DMP Commissioner.
No vehicles will be allowed at book fair premises and there will be six entrances, he said adding everyone should enter the fair venue through the archway after metal detector checking.
Every inches of the book fair has been brought under CCTV surveillance and plainclothes police will be deployed alongside regular police members, he said.
Police will patrol the areas in vehicles and motorbikes and CTTC, Bomb Disposal Unit, Crime Scene Van and dog squad will be kept alert to tackle any situation, he added. A medical team and fire fighters will be kept ready at the fair premises.
Senior officials of law enforcement agencies will visit the book fair venue and check the overall security.
He also urged people to wear masks and maintain health guidelines when visiting book fair.
Mobile teams will conduct drives to ensure use of masks and they will also check vaccine certificates of those who will stay in stalls, said the DMP commissioner.



