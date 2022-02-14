BNP wants only neutral govt, nothing else: Fakhrul Islam

Except neutral government BNP has no interest in any other activities of the government including the search committee and election commission, said party Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday.

Mirza Fakhrul made the comment on Sunday while exchanging views with journalists at his Thakurgaon residence.

BNP Secretary General said, "Fair election is not possible under the Awami League government and it is a proven fact. So we have no interest in this search committee and election commission."

Obaidul Hasan, the head of the search committee is an Awami League supporter, said Fakrul Islam, adding that he wanted the Awami League nomination. His father was an Awami League MP and his brother was the current PM's Private Secretary.

Obaidul Quader as the party General Secretary and Sheikh Hasina as the party President cannot escape responsibility for the Election Commission's (EC) failure and manipulation of elections.

In response to a question of journalists, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, if BNP doesn't participate in the search committee, there would be no legal complications.

No one can interfere in the decision of another political party. It is not politically sophisticated to interfere or comment on the decision of any political party, said Fakrul Islam. He said, "We cannot say what the Awami League will decide politically. Therefore, he (Obaidul Quader) needs to think about how reasonable it would be to talk about the decision of the BNP."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Not just the Search Committee, we will not be involved in any process regarding the formation of Election Commission. Because no election can be free and fair under Awami League government."







