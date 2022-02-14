Video
High Commissioner Speaks At DRU

UK wants voluntary return of Rohingyas

Published : Monday, 14 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 289
Diplomatic Correspondent

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said on Sunday that as a leading donor to the international response to the Rohingya refugee crisis, the UK government contributed over £320m since 2017 to support both refugees in the camps and the host communities.
"We want to see 'voluntary, safe and dignified' repatriation for the Rohingyas as soon as conditions in Myanmar allow," the British High Commissioner said while addressing a programme hosted by Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Sunday.
 DRU President Nazrul Islam Mithu and General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib also spoke at the event.
"This amount is also used for building resilience against Covid-19," said the High Commissioner adding that 'our shared aim is to see safe repatriation of the Rohingyas.'
Describing the Rohingya crisis as a 'tragedy for all involved,' the British High Commissioner said no one chooses to live in a refugee camp or to host a large influx of displaced people.
"Bangladesh continues to be extraordinarily generous in its response. The refugees have access to healthcare, food, shelter, and water and sanitation," he said, adding that they have seen generosity in the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines for refugees.
He, however, said despite progress, the situation remains challenging both for the Rohingyas, especially for women, and for their hosts in Bangladesh.  
 "As with so many other refugees worldwide, the great majority of the Rohingya population say they want to return home," said the British envoy, adding that they are ensuring the Rohingyas and Bangladesh are not            forgotten.
 High Commissioner Dickson said they raise the plight of the Rohingyas on the international stage, including in the UN Security Council. "As a new Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, we support the efforts of the ASEAN Special Envoy."


